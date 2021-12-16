UrduPoint.com

S.Korea To Tighten Social-distancing Rules Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

S.Korea to tighten social-distancing rules amid surging COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea decided Thursday to tighten its social-distancing rules later this week amid surging COVID-19 cases, caused by the eased anti-virus measures last month.

The maximum number of people allowed for private gatherings will be lowered to four nationwide for 16 days from Saturday until Jan. 2, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a government meeting to tackle the pandemic.

The business hour curfew will be restored on multiuse facilities, including restaurants and cafes.

As many as four fully vaccinated people will be permitted to enter restaurants and cafes, which will run until 9 p.m. local time.

Those who are not fully inoculated will be allowed to enter restaurants and cafes alone or use take-out or delivery services.

The business hour of nighttime entertainment facilities, such as nightclubs and bars, will be restricted to 9 p.m. but movie theaters, concert halls and internet cafes will be allowed to operate until 10 p.m.

