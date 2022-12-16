S.Korean government warns of economic slump for 7th month

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :South Korea's monthly economic report on Friday warned of an economic slump for the seventh successive month with high inflation and sluggish export, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The report, called the Green Book, showed worries about an economic slowdown as the domestic demand recovery slowed gradually while export and economic sentiment continued to falter amid the still high inflation.

The ministry noted that uncertainty lasted over the global economy due to global inflation and geopolitical risks in Europe despite lower volatility in the global financial market, caused by expectations for slower interest rate hikes.

The country's consumer prices gained 5.

0 percent in November from a year earlier, staying above 5 percent for the seventh consecutive month.

Export dropped 14.0 percent in November from a year earlier, after skidding 5.7 percent in the previous month.

Sentiment among consumers over economic situations slipped 2.3 points over the month to 86.5 in November.

Retail sale, which reflects private consumption, and production in the services industry shrank for the second straight month in October on a monthly basis.

Credit card spending increased 6.4 percent in November from a year earlier, after expanding 10.1 percent in October.

Revenue among department stores added 1.1 percent in November on a yearly basis, down from a 7.0 percent gain in the previous month.