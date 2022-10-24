UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Hyundai Motor's Revenue Hits Record High In Q3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

S.Korean Hyundai Motor's revenue hits record high in Q3

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) --:South Korea's biggest automaker Hyundai Motor logged a record-high revenue in the third quarter of this year despite lower profit caused by one-off costs, the company said on Monday.

Hyundai's revenue reached 37.7 trillion won (26.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in the July-September quarter, up 30.6 percent from a year earlier.

It topped the previous record high of 36 trillion won (25 billion dollars) tallied in the second quarter.

The record revenue was attributable to the eased supply chain of semiconductors used to produce vehicles, the favorable foreign exchange environment and the robust sales of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and Genesis luxury models.

Hyundai sold 1,025,008 vehicles in the third quarter globally, up 14 percent from a year earlier. Local car sales gained 5 percent to 162,439 units, while automotive sales outside South Korea jumped 15.9 percent to 862,569 units.

Hyundai's electric vehicle (EV) model sales advanced 27 percent to about 52,000 units on the back of robust demand for newly launched IONIQ 6 and GV60.

Related Topics

Exchange Company Vehicles Vehicle Car South Korea From Hyundai Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

43 minutes ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.