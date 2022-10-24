(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) --:South Korea's biggest automaker Hyundai Motor logged a record-high revenue in the third quarter of this year despite lower profit caused by one-off costs, the company said on Monday.

Hyundai's revenue reached 37.7 trillion won (26.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in the July-September quarter, up 30.6 percent from a year earlier.

It topped the previous record high of 36 trillion won (25 billion dollars) tallied in the second quarter.

The record revenue was attributable to the eased supply chain of semiconductors used to produce vehicles, the favorable foreign exchange environment and the robust sales of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and Genesis luxury models.

Hyundai sold 1,025,008 vehicles in the third quarter globally, up 14 percent from a year earlier. Local car sales gained 5 percent to 162,439 units, while automotive sales outside South Korea jumped 15.9 percent to 862,569 units.

Hyundai's electric vehicle (EV) model sales advanced 27 percent to about 52,000 units on the back of robust demand for newly launched IONIQ 6 and GV60.