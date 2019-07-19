UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korean Man Kills Himself As Dispute With Japan Escalates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:50 PM

S.Korean man kills himself as dispute with Japan escalates

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :An elderly South Korean man died on Friday after setting himself on fire outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul as a bitter diplomatic dispute over wartime forced labour compensation took a fatal turn.

The row has seen Tokyo restrict exports of chemicals vital to Seoul's world-leading chip and smartphone industry in an escalation of a decades-long dispute over Japanese forced labour during World War II.

The man in his 70s started a fire inside his vehicle parked in front of the embassy building and later died after being treated in hospital, authorities said, adding around 20 disposable gas canisters were also found in this car.

The late man spoke to an acquaintance on the phone while driving to the Japanese Embassy from his home this morning and told the person that he is "setting fire" because of "his hostility against Japan", a police officer at Seoul's Jongno Police Station told AFP.

"His family members have also told us that his father-in-law was one of the victims of Japan's wartime slavery." His suicide came as Japan's foreign minister summoned the South Korean ambassador in Tokyo over the dispute which analysts say could batter the global tech market.

Taro Kono urged Seoul to "immediately take corrective measures" after South Korea's high court ordered Japanese firms that used forced labour to compensate victims.

Japan says the issue was resolved under an agreement signed after relations with South Korea were normalised, which included a package of loans.

The foreign ministry also warned it would take unspecified "necessary measures" over the issue.

To Kono's remarks, Seoul's foreign ministry insisted Tokyo should "make efforts to heal the pain and wounds" of the Korean victims for the dispute to be "truly resolved".

Related Topics

Fire Police Exports Police Station Vehicle Car Died Suicide Man Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea Gas Market World War Family From Agreement Industry Court Labour

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Well-deserved accolade for Dubai

6 minutes ago

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Slams Ukrainian Presidential Of ..

25 minutes ago

Taiwan pledges help for Hong Kong protesters seeki ..

25 minutes ago

'Hell' of Japan fire that killed dozens at anime c ..

25 minutes ago

Pak volleyball team to feature in Asian Men's U-23 ..

26 minutes ago

4 Chicago police fired for alleged police shooting ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.