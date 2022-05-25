UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Military Says N.Korea Launched Two Ballistic Missiles: Yonhap

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 09:30 AM

S.Korean military says N.Korea launched two ballistic missiles: Yonhap

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :North Korea test launched two ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, just days after a visit to South Korea by US President Joe Biden.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced both launches, the Yonhap news agency said in two back-to-back reports, adding that the type of missile was "unspecified." The launches mark the latest in a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests by Pyongyang this year, and come after fears that leader Kim Jong Un would carry out a nuclear test while Biden was in the region.

While in South Korea, Biden joined newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol for talks, including discussing expanded military exercises to counter Kim's sabre rattling.

On his last day in Seoul, Biden told reporters he had a only a short message for Kim: "Hello. Period." And he added that the United States was "prepared for anything North Korea does." Kim has recently doubled down on his programme of military modernisation.

Included among Pyongyang's multitude of tests this year was the firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range.

Despite struggling with a recent Covid-19 outbreak, new satellite imagery has indicated the North has resumed construction at a long-dormant nuclear reactor.

Related Topics

Firing Nuclear Visit Pyongyang Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2022

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th May 2022

11 minutes ago
 Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

9 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

9 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

9 hours ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.