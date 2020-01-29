UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korean Online Retailers' Revenue Posts Double-digit Growth In 2019

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:30 AM

S.Korean online retailers' revenue posts double-digit growth in 2019

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :South Korean online retailers' revenue posted a double-digit growth last year thanks to the spread of mobile payment services and the fast delivery, a government report showed Wednesday.

Revenue of the local major online and offline retailers grew 4.8 percent in 2019 from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Revenue of offline retailers reduced 0.9 percent, but online retailers recorded 14.2 percent of expansion in revenue last year.

In 2018, offline retailers' sale increased 1.9 percent, while revenue of online retailers advanced 15.9 percent.

The continued double-digit increase was attributed to the rising number of mobile payment services and the rapid delivery services offered by online retailers.

Among the offline retailers, revenue of convenience stores gained 4.1 percent on solid demand for processed food and household medicine.

Revenue by department stores and discount outlets retreated 0.1 percent and 5.1 percent each last year.

Related Topics

Mobile Sale North Korea 2018 2019 National University From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus

46 minutes ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.