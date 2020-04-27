S.Korean president says to seek realistic, practical ways for cooperation with DPRK including on COVID-19 crisis

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that his government will seek realistic and practical ways for cooperation with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and COVID-19 crisis can be an opportunity.

Moon made the remark during a meeting with his senior aides on the day to mark the second anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration that was signed by Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un during their first summit on April 27, 2018 at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, according to the presidential Blue House.

"(The South Korean government) will go and find the most realistic and practical way for inter-Korean cooperation.

The COVID-19 crisis can be a new opportunity for inter-Korean cooperation as it is the most urgent and desperate task to cooperate in as of now," Moon said.

Moon's comment indicated Seoul's willingness to cooperate with Pyongyang in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, which he said could become a starting point to expand inter-Korean cooperation into jointly dealing with infectious disease in domestic animals, natural disasters in border areas, and climate change.

"An inter-Korean life community can be a foundation to move towards a peace community," Moon noted.