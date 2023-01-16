UrduPoint.com

S.Korean President's Approval Rating Falls To 39.3 Pct: Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 10:50 AM

S.Korean president's approval rating falls to 39.3 pct: poll

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 1.6 percentage points over the week to 39.3 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment of Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 2.5 percentage points to 58.4 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 40.5 percent last week, up 0.

1 percentage point from a week earlier.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating increased 1.8 percentage points to 45.7 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.2 percent of support score last week, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous week.

The results were based on a survey of 2,508 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in the margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

Related Topics

North Korea From Opposition

Recent Stories

Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana ..

Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana gifts: LHC told

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El ClÃ¡sico

8 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

9 hours ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.