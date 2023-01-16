SEOUL, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 1.6 percentage points over the week to 39.3 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment of Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 2.5 percentage points to 58.4 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 40.5 percent last week, up 0.

1 percentage point from a week earlier.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating increased 1.8 percentage points to 45.7 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.2 percent of support score last week, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous week.

The results were based on a survey of 2,508 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in the margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.