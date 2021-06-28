(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating remained steady at 39.6 percent last week compared to the previous week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs inched down 0.1 percentage point to 56.6 percent last week, according to the Realmeter survey.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party added 0.3 percentage points to 29.7 percent.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 38.

0 percent of approval score last week, down 1.7 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-right People's Party won 7.1 percent of support, trailed by the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 6.6 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 4.3 percent each.

The result was based on a survey of 2,153 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.