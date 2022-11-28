UrduPoint.com

S.Korean President's Approval Rating Rises To 36.4 Pct: Poll

Published November 28, 2022

S.Korean president's approval rating rises to 36.4 pct: poll

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose 3.0 percentage points over the week to 36.4 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs slipped 3.0 percentage points to 60.8 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 36.8 percent last week, up 3.

0 percentage points from a week earlier.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating fell 2.6 percentage points to 45.5 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.8 percent of support score last week, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous week.

The results were based on a poll of 2,514 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

