UrduPoint.com

S.Korean President's Approval Rating Rises To 41.1 Pct: Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 09:30 AM

S.Korean president's approval rating rises to 41.1 pct: poll

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose 2.7 percentage points over the week to 41.1 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs slipped 2.0 percentage points to 56.8 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 41.4 percent last week, up 2.

7 percentage points from a week earlier.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating retreated 1.5 percentage points to 43.7 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.6 percent of support score last week, down 0.6 percentage points from the previous week.

The results were based on a poll of 2,509 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

Related Topics

North Korea From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

33 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.