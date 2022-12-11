UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Transport Industry's Revenue Grows 27.6 Pct In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) --::Revenue for the South Korean transport industry logged a double-digit growth last year due to the improved economic condition and the higher delivery demand, statistical office data showed Sunday.

The transport industry's revenue amounted to 193.3 trillion won (148.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2021, up 27.

6 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea, marking the fastest increase in 40 years since 1981.

The double-digit expansion was attributed to the increased export and import as well as stronger delivery demand amid the economic recovery.

The number of transport businesses gained 4.2 percent over the year to 575,000 in 2021, while the number of those working in the industry advanced 4.5 percent to 1,312,000.

Revenue for the marine transport sector surged 63.5 percent to 46.5 trillion won (35.7 billion dollars) last year

