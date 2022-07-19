UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Youths Spend Longer Time To Find First Jobs After Graduation

Published July 19, 2022

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) APP):South Korean youths spent more time finding their first jobs after graduation, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

Wage and salary workers aged 15-29 required an average of 10.8 months to get their first jobs after graduation in May, up from 10.1 months spent in the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea.

Youths with high school or lower education needed an average of 16 months to get their first jobs, longer than 7.8 months for those with college or higher education.

The employed young people worked an average of 18.

8 months before leaving their first jobs in May, up from 18.2 months tallied a year earlier.

The biggest reason to quit their first jobs was dissatisfaction with working conditions.

Of the total youths landing their first jobs, 54.1 percent were hired as regular workers while 34.2 percent got irregular jobs.

In their first workplaces, 36.6 percent of the youths earned between 1.5 million won (1,140 U.S. Dollars) and 2 million won (1,520 dollars) per month, while 28.4 percent drew between 2 million won and 3 million won (2,290 dollars).

More Stories From Miscellaneous

