UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's 1st Lunar Orbiter Makes Contact With NASA 90 Min After Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

S.Korea's 1st lunar orbiter makes contact with NASA 90 min after launch

ANKARA, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :South Korea's first lunar orbiter successfully communicated with a ground station after 90 minutes of its launch on Friday, local media said.

"The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter -- also known as Danuri -- made its first communication with a Deep Space Network antenna of the U.S.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Canberra, Australia, about 90 minutes after being launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in the United States," Yonhap news Agency said, citing the Ministry of Science and ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) statement.

The launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed due to some maintenance issues, according to the report.

Danuri is South Korea's first space mission to travel beyond Earth's orbit.The country launched its first domestically made space rocket in June, after a botched attempt in October last year.

Related Topics

Australia Canberra South Korea United States SpaceX June October Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Korea agree to further strengthen bilate ..

Pakistan, Korea agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 "Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of ..

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of more bad days

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

5 hours ago
 Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.