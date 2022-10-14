UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Auto Export Logs Double-digit Growth In September

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

S.Korea's auto export logs double-digit growth in September

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea's automotive export logged a double-digit growth last month due to robust demand for eco-friendly vehicles, government data showed Friday.

The country's car shipment soared 34.7 percent over the year to 4.79 billion U.S. Dollars in September, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The number of exported vehicles was 192,863 in September, up 27.5 percent from a year earlier.

Export for eco-friendly vehicles spiked 35.0 percent to 1.

41 billion dollars last month, keeping an upward trend for the 21st consecutive month.

Demand for locally-made vehicles from North America surged 70 percent to 2.26 billion dollars in September.

Automotive sales in the local market jumped 23.1 percent from a year earlier to 140,242 units in September, keeping an upward momentum for the second successive month.

The number of cars manufactured in local factories advanced 34.1 percent to 307,721 in September, continuing to grow for the fifth straight month.

