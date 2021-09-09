UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Construction Orders Post Double-digit Growth In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

S.Korea's construction orders post double-digit growth in 2020

SEOUL, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Construction orders, won by South Korean builders in 2020, posted a double-digit growth on the back of strong overseas demand, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

Construction orders, secured by domestic builders both at home and abroad, reached 287 trillion won (245.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, up 31 trillion won, or 12.2 percent, from the prior year, according to Statistics Korea.

It continued to increase for the second consecutive year on solid overseas demand.

Overseas construction orders jumped 72.2 percent over the year to 29 trillion won last year thanks to higher demand from Central and South American countries and the middle East.

Domestic construction orders gained 8.0 percent to 258 trillion won in 2020 amid the rush to purchase new homes with borrowed money.

Meanwhile, the completed construction projects by local builders were valued at 289 trillion won in 2020, down 5 trillion won, or 1.7 percent, from a year earlier. It was the first fall in 10 years.

Related Topics

North Korea Middle East Money 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume services to Saudi Arabia and St ..

Emirates to resume services to Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg

21 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

36 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

45 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

51 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led b ..

Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led by Suhail Al Mazrouei

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.