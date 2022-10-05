UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Consumer Price Growth Slows In September

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 03:20 PM

S.Korea's consumer price growth slows in September

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) --:South Korea's consumer price growth slowed last month due to a lower increase in energy costs, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 108.93 in September, up 5.6 percent from a year ago, according to Statistics Korea. It was down from a 5.7 percent gain in August.

The headline inflation fell for the second straight month after accelerating earlier this year with 4.1 percent in March, 4.8 percent in April, 5.4 percent in May, 6.0 percent in June and 6.3 percent in July, respectively.

The lower inflation in September was driven by a slower gain in oil products prices that were affected by cheaper crude oil.

Prices for industrial products, including oil products, climbed 6.7 percent in September from a year earlier, after rising 8.9 percent in July and 7.0 percent in August respectively.

Related Topics

Oil Price March April May June July August September From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

48 minutes ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

3 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

4 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.