S.Korea's Consumer Price Growth Slows In September

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

S.Korea's consumer price growth slows in September

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea's consumer price growth slowed last month due to a lower increase in energy costs, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 108.93 in September, up 5.6 percent from a year ago, according to Statistics Korea. It was down from a 5.7 percent gain in August.

The headline inflation fell for the second straight month after accelerating earlier this year with 4.1 percent in March, 4.8 percent in April, 5.4 percent in May, 6.0 percent in June and 6.3 percent in July, respectively.

The lower inflation in September was driven by a slower gain in oil products prices that were affected by cheaper crude oil.

Prices for industrial products, including oil products, climbed 6.7 percent in September from a year earlier, after rising 8.9 percent in July and 7.0 percent in August respectively

