UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Consumer Price Index Soars To Almost 24-year High In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 01:20 PM

S.Korea's consumer price index soars to almost 24-year high in July

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) --:South Korea's consumer price soared 6.3 percent in July from a year earlier, marking the highest rise in almost 24 years, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 108.74 in July, up 6.

3 percent from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea. It marks the fastest rise since November 1998.

The headline inflation has been on the rise this year, with 4.1 percent in March, 4.8 percent in April, 5.4 percent in May and 6.0 percent in June.

The runaway inflation was driven by soaring global commodity prices amid continued supply chain disruptions and prolonged geopolitical risks in Europe.

Related Topics

Europe Same Price March April May June July November From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army's copter with general on board goes ..

Pakistan Army's copter with general on board goes missing

2 hours ago
 PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces v ..

PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces verdict

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.