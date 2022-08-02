(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) --:South Korea's consumer price soared 6.3 percent in July from a year earlier, marking the highest rise in almost 24 years, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 108.74 in July, up 6.

3 percent from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea. It marks the fastest rise since November 1998.

The headline inflation has been on the rise this year, with 4.1 percent in March, 4.8 percent in April, 5.4 percent in May and 6.0 percent in June.

The runaway inflation was driven by soaring global commodity prices amid continued supply chain disruptions and prolonged geopolitical risks in Europe.