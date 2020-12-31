(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :South Korea's consumer price rose 0.5 percent in 2020 from the previous year, hovering below 1 percent for two straight years, statistical office data showed Thursday.

It was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic that lowered global crude oil price and domestic private services price, according to Statistics Korea.

Services price added 0.3 percent this year as the social-distancing guidelines discouraged people from doing outside activities such as eating-out and leisure.

Private services price increased 1.2 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, marking the lowest in eight years since 2012.

Public services price declined 1.9 percent as the government expanded welfare policy. It was the biggest fall since data began to be compiled in 1985.

Price for industrial products slipped 0.2 percent on cheaper global crude oil.Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products advanced 6.7 percent, but price for electricity, water and natural gas retreated 1.4 percent last year.