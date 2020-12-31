UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Consumer Price Rises 0.5 Pct In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:00 PM

S.Korea's consumer price rises 0.5 pct in 2020

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :South Korea's consumer price rose 0.5 percent in 2020 from the previous year, hovering below 1 percent for two straight years, statistical office data showed Thursday.

It was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic that lowered global crude oil price and domestic private services price, according to Statistics Korea.

Services price added 0.3 percent this year as the social-distancing guidelines discouraged people from doing outside activities such as eating-out and leisure.

Private services price increased 1.2 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, marking the lowest in eight years since 2012.

Public services price declined 1.9 percent as the government expanded welfare policy. It was the biggest fall since data began to be compiled in 1985.

Price for industrial products slipped 0.2 percent on cheaper global crude oil.Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products advanced 6.7 percent, but price for electricity, water and natural gas retreated 1.4 percent last year.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Oil Price Gas 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for int'l inquiry on Kashmiris' ext ..

2 minutes ago

Colombia Reaches Agreement With Janssen to Buy 9Ml ..

2 minutes ago

4,981 COVID-19 patients in Sargodha division so fa ..

2 minutes ago

Plastic import increases 13.65% in 5 months

2 minutes ago

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

41 minutes ago

Smugglers jailed as China's 'biggest ever' illegal ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.