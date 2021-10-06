UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Consumer Price Rises 2.5 Pct In September

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

S.Korea's consumer price rises 2.5 pct in September

SEOUL, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea's consumer price inflation stayed above 2 percent for the sixth straight month, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 108.83 in September, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier, according to data from Statistics Korea.

The headline inflation topped 2 percent for six months, with 2.3 percent in April, 2.6 percent in May, 2.4 percent in June, 2.6 percent in July, 2.6 percent in August and 2.5 percent in September.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products gained 3.

7 percent in September on a yearly basis.

Price for industrial products advanced 3.4 percent last month, marking the fastest growth in over nine years since May 2012.

Price for electricity, tap water and natural gas was unchanged in September from a year ago.Services price increased 1.9 percent, with private services price going up 2.7 percent in the month.

Core consumer price, which excludes volatile agricultural and oil products, added 1.9 percent in September from a year earlier. It was the highest in over five years since April 2016.

