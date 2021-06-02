SEOUL, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea's consumer price rose 2.6 percent in May from a year earlier due to a higher price for farm goods and oil products, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) came in at 107.46 in May, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the highest increase in over nine years since April 2012.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products advanced 12.1 percent last month on the back of the bad crop.

Price for industrial products, including oil products, climbed 3.1 percent amid the expensive global crude oil.

Services price gained 1.5 percent in May on a yearly basis, but price for electricity, tap water and natural gas slipped 4.8 percent.