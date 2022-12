SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) --:South Korea's consumer price rose 5.0 percent in December from a year earlier, hovering above 5.0 percent for the eighth consecutive month, statistical office data showed Friday.

After peaking at 6.3 percent in July, the consumer price inflation slowed down to 5.7 percent in August, 5.6 percent in September, 5.7 percent in October and 5.

0 percent in November, according to Statistics Korea.

Price for electricity, natural gas and tap water surged 23.2 percent in December from a year ago.

Processed food price advanced 10.3 percent in December, marking the fastest increase since April 2009 amid higher prices for grain and crude oil.

Dining-out cost went up 8.2 percent in December, but it was lower than an 8.6 percent gain in November.

Prices for chicken, onion and mackerel jumped 24.