SEOUL, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :South Korea's consumer price rose 5.7 percent in October from a year earlier, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

After peaking at 6.3 percent in July, the consumer price inflation slowed to 5.7 percent in August and 5.6 percent in September each before rebounding in October, according to Statistics Korea.

The headline inflation roughly gained speed this year, with 4.1 percent in March, 4.8 percent in April, 5.4 percent in May, 6.0 percent in June and 6.3 percent in July, respectively.

Price for industrial products, including oil products, gained 6.3 percent in October on a yearly basis.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products, increased 5.2 percent last month.

Core consumer price, which excludes volatile agricultural and oil products, advanced 4.8 percent in the cited month.