S.Korea's Consumer Prices Rises 5.7 Pct In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

SEOUL, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :South Korea's consumer price rose 5.7 percent in August from a year earlier, statistical office data showed Friday.

It was down from a 6.3 percent increase in the previous month, according to Statistics Korea.

Price for oil products advanced 19.

7 percent in August on a yearly basis, after surging 35.1 percent in July.

Price for electricity, natural gas and tap water jumped 15.7 percent last month.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products gained 7.0 percent in August after climbing 7.1 percent in the prior month.

Private services price went up 6.1 percent in August, marking the fastest increase in over 24 years since April 1998.

