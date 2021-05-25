SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :South Korea's corporate bond issuance posted a double-digit growth last month as local companies rushed to borrow money in advance amid growing expectation for higher market rate, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday.

The corporate debt financing amounted to 24.66 trillion won (21.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, up 34.2 percent from the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.

It came as industrial companies sought to refinance debts ahead of the expected hike in market interest rates.

Bonds, floated by industrial companies, more than doubled to 8.

87 trillion won (7.9 billion U.S. dollars) last month on a monthly basis.

Financial firms sold bonds worth 14.26 trillion won (12.7 billion U.S. dollars) in April, up 9.2 percent from the prior month. The asset-backed securities (ABS) issuance declined 8.3 percent to 1.53 trillion won (1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

The corporate equity financing, including initial public offering (IPO) and rights issuance, stood at 250.4 billion won (223.2 million U.S. dollars) in April.

It was sharply down 95.9 percent from the previous month when SK Bioscience, a pharmaceutical unit of SK Group, made public.