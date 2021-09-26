UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High At 3,273

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high in the aftermath of the Chuseok holiday, health authorities said Sunday.

In the latest tally, the country reported 3,273 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 298,402, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It topped the previous daily high of 2,431 tallied in the prior day, surpassing 3,000 for the first time since the first case was found here in January last year.

The daily caseload rose sharply following the Chuseok holiday, the South Korean version of Thanksgiving Day when families gathered together to share newly harvested food and give thanks to ancestors.

The daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stayed above 1,000 for 81 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 2,055.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,217 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,094 and 201.

