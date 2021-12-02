(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record high as the government eased anti-pandemic measures amid the higher vaccination rate, the health authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country reported 5,123 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 452,350.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 3,032 in the previous day, surpassing the previous daily high of 4,115 tallied on Nov.

24.

The new infections surged for the past month as the government alleviated quarantine measures last month amid the higher vaccination rate.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 2,212 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,576 and 322.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 965, or 19.0 percent of the total local transmission.