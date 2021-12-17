UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Domestic Demand Expected To Be Roiled By COVID-19 Resurgence: Gov't Report

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :-- South Korea's domestic demand is expected to be roiled by the COVID-19 resurgence and the tightened anti-virus measures, a government report said Friday.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic report, called Green Book, that the South Korean economy recently saw a solid export and improved employment.

The ministry, however, noted that the rising COVID-19 cases and the toughened anti-virus measures are forecast to negatively affect the domestic demand in the offline services industry.

In the latest tally, the country reported 7,435 more COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours. The daily caseload stayed above 7,000 for the third consecutive day.

To tackle the surging infections, the government announced a plan to cut the maximum number of private gatherings to four and restore business hour curfew on multiuse facilities, including restaurants and cafes, starting Saturday.

