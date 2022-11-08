UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Domestic Manufacturing Supply Grows In Q3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

S.Korea's domestic manufacturing supply grows in Q3

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) --:South Korea's domestic supply in the manufacturing industry grew in the third quarter due to higher import of manufacturing products, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The index for domestic manufacturing supply, including production at home and imported manufacturing products, stood at 110.9 in the July-September quarter, up 5.3 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It continued to increase for the seventh consecutive quarter since the first quarter of 2021.

The products supply by local manufacturers gained 2.1 percent in the third quarter, marking the first growth in five quarters.

The import of manufacturing products jumped 13.0 percent in the cited quarter.

The proportion of imports to the total domestic manufacturing supply added 2.0 percentage points over the year to 32.2 percent in the third quarter, logging the highest since data began to be compiled in 2010.

The domestic supply of in

Related Topics

Import From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen t ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen their multidimensional partners ..

27 minutes ago
 HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account Event in London, ..

HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account Event in London, UK

30 minutes ago
 PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassin ..

PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in ..

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in climate-affected countries

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.