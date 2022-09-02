UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Duty-free Sales Hit 6-month Low In July

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 02:40 PM

S.Korea's duty-free sales hit 6-month low in July

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :South Korea's duty-free sales hit a six-month low in July owing to lower foreign spending, industry data showed Friday.

Revenue among local duty-free shops stood at 1.25 trillion won (918 million U.S. Dollars) in July, down 14.6 percent from the previous month, according to the Korea Duty Free Shops Association.

It marked the lowest since January as foreigners spent less amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreigners spent 1.

12 trillion won (822 million dollars) in duty-free stores in July, down 16.1 percent from a month earlier.

The duty-free spending by local visitors inched up to 130.6 billion won (96 million dollars) in July from 129.9 billion won (95 million dollars) in June.

The number of foreign visitors to duty-free shops was 134,417 in July, topping 100,000 for the second consecutive month.

The number of domestic duty-free shoppers reached this year's monthly high of 833,058 in July.

Related Topics

January June July From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal Clinical Practice Standards a ..

29 minutes ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

31 minutes ago
 NestlÃ© Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

NestlÃ© Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

35 minutes ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

1 hour ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.