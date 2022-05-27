SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) --:South Korea's early voting for local elections and parliamentary by-elections kicked off on Friday to elect mayors, governors and local council members as well as seven lawmakers.

The advance voting will last from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

local time on Friday and Saturday at 3,551 polling stations across the country, according to the National Election Commission.

COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be allowed to cast ballots for one and a half hours from 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

At stake are 17 metropolitan mayors and provincial governors, 226 local council heads, 872 members in metropolitan and provincial councils, and 2,988 members in local councils as well as seven parliamentary seats.