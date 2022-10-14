(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The number of employed people in South Korea grew 707,000 in September from a year earlier, statistical office data showed Friday.

The year-on-year employment growth has been on the decline for the fourth successive month, falling from 935,000 in May to 841,000 in June, 826,000 in July and 807,000 in August respectively.

The employment rate for those aged 15 or higher rose 1.4 percentage points over the year to 62.7 percent in September, posting the highest September figure since relevant data began to be compiled in 1982.

The number of those unemployed was 704,000 in September, down 52,000 from a year earlier. The jobless rate slipped 0.3 percentage points to 2.4 percent.