S.Korea's Employment Keeps Falling For 4 Months In June

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea's employment kept falling for four straight months through June, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of those employed totaled 27,055,000 in June, down 352,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea. It continued to fall for four straight months since March.

The monthly job losses were 195,000 in March, 476,000 in April and 392,000 in May each on a yearly basis.

The number of those unemployed was 1,228,000 in June, up 91,000 from a year earlier. It marked the highest June figure since relevant data began to be compiled in 1999.

Unemployment rate stood at 4.3 percent in June, up 0.3 percentage points from a year earlier.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

