S.Korea's Expects Hits Record High In September

Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

S.Korea's expects hits record high in September

SEOUL, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea's export hit a new record high last month due to the global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a government report showed Friday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, reached 55.83 billion U.S. Dollars in September, up 16.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It marked the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in 1956, topping the previous high of 55.

48 billion dollars tallied in July.

The outbound shipment continued to rise for 11 straight months since November last year, keeping a double-digit increase for the seventh consecutive month.

The daily average export also recorded a fresh monthly high of 2.66 billion dollars in September.

Import advanced 44.0 percent over the year to 51.56 billion dollars in September, sending the trade surplus to 4.27 billion dollars. The trade balance stayed in black for 17 months in a row.

