SEOUL,Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :South Korea's export logged a double-digit fall in January, keeping a downward trend for the fourth consecutive month, government data showed Wednesday.

The outbound shipment dropped 16.6 percent from a year earlier to 46.27 billion U.S. Dollars in January, continuing to slide since October last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.