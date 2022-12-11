SEOUL, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) --::South Korea's export recorded a double-digit fall last month, leading to trade deficits for the eighth consecutive month, government data showed Sunday.

Export, which takes up about half of South Korea's export-driven economy, plunged 14.0 percent from a year earlier to 51.91 billion U.S.

Dollars in November, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The outbound shipment kept sliding for the second straight month after reducing 5.7 percent in October, the first export decrease in two years since October 2020.

Import rose 2.7 percent to 58.93 billion dollars in November, sending the trade deficit to 7.02 billion dollars