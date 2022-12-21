(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) --:South Korea's export fell in the first 20 days of December, leading to a successive trade deficit, customs office data showed Wednesday.

Export came to 33.64 billion U.S. Dollars during the Dec. 1-20 period, down 8.8 percent compared to the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The outbound shipment kept a downward trend after sliding 5.8 percent in October and 14.0 percent in November.

During the 20-day period, semiconductor export tumbled 24.

3 percent, and those for steel products, mobile devices and precision machinery declined in double digits.

Shipment for automobiles and oil products posted a double-digit increase in the cited period.

Export to Vietnam and Japan declined in double figures, while shipments to the United States and the European Union grew 16.1 percent and 1.2 percent each.

Import added 1.9 percent from a year earlier to 40.06 billion dollars in the December 1-20 period.