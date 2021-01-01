UrduPoint.com
S.Korea's Export Grows 12.6 Pct In December 2020

SEOUL, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea's export grew 12.6 percent from a year earlier to 51.41 billion U.S. Dollars in December 2020, a government report showed on Friday.

The daily average export expanded 7.9 percent to 2.14 billion dollars last month, keeping an upward trend for the second month, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Import rose 1.

8 percent over the year to 44.46 billion dollars in December, sending the trade surplus to 6.95 billion U.S. dollars. The trade surplus stayed in black for eight months running.

For the whole year of 2020, export amounted to 512.85 billion dollars, down 5.4 percent from the previous year.Import dropped 7.2 percent to 467.23 billion dollars in 2020, resulting in a trade surplus of 45.62 billion dollars. The trade balance kept a surplus trend for 12 straight years.

