SEOUL, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :South Korea's export logged double-digit growth in the first month of this year due to the continued recovery in global demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, a government report showed Tuesday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, came in at 55.32 billion U.S. Dollars in January, up 15.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Import soared 35.5 percent over the year to 60.21 billion dollars last month, sending the trade deficit to 4.

89 billion dollars.

The trade deficit surpassed the previous monthly high of 4.04 billion dollars in January 2008, staying in red for two straight months.

The January export topped 50 billion dollars for the first time amid the global demand recovery from the pandemic.

The outbound shipment continued to rise in double figures for the 11th consecutive month since March last year. Import grew at a faster pace than export on the back of the higher global energy cost.