SEOUL, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea's export hit a new record high last month thanks to the continued recovery in global demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, a government report showed Wednesday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, reached 60.44 billion U.S. Dollars in November, up 32.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Import surged 43.

6 percent to 57.35 billion dollars last month, sending the trade surplus to 3.09 billion dollars. The trade balance stayed in black for 19 months in a row.

The outbound shipment surpassed the previous high of 55.92 billion dollars tallied in September this year, topping 60 billion dollars for the first time in the country's history.

The export continued to grow for 13 straight months since November last year, keeping a double-digit increase for the ninth consecutive month.