S.Korea's Export Logs Double-digit Growth In 1st 20 Days Of February

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in 1st 20 days of February

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:South Korea's export logged a double-digit growth in the first 20 days of February due to the continued recovery in global demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, customs office data showed Monday.

Export, which takes up about half of the export-driven economy, amounted to 34.3 billion U.S. Dollars in the February 1-20 period, up 13.1 percent from the same period of last year, according to (South) Korea Customs Service.

Oil products shipment surged 56 percent in the 20-day period, with those for semiconductors and cars growing in double figures.

Mobile phone export declined 17.7 percent, and auto parts shipment reduced 11 percent.

Export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, increased 12.4 percent in the first 20 days of this month.

Shipment to the United States and the European Union gained in single digits, and export to Vietnam soared 22.4 percent in the cited period.

