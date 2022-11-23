UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Fertility Rate Hits Record Low In Q3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 12:40 PM

S.Korea's fertility rate hits record low in Q3

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :South Korea's fertility rate hit the lowest third-quarter figure as young people refrained from getting married and having children, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The total fertility rate, which gauges the average number of babies that a woman is expected to have during lifetime, fell 0.03 from a year earlier to 0.

79 in the July-September quarter, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the lowest third-quarter reading since relevant data began to be compiled in 2009.

The record-low fertility rate came as the younger generation delayed marriage and having children amid the higher cost to rear children, stubborn youth unemployment and soaring housing prices.

The number of newborn babies was 64,085 in the third quarter, down 3.7 percent from a year earlier.

Related Topics

Marriage Married Young Reading Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

34 minutes ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

3 hours ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

12 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.