S.Korea's Global Trade Tops 1 Tln USD In 2021 At Fastest Pace

Tue 26th October 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:South Korea's global trade topped 1 trillion U.S. Dollars this year at the fastest pace due to global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the country's export amounted to 512.2 billion dollars and import came in at 487.

8 billion dollars, according to joint data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Customs Service.

It has marked the first time since data began to be compiled in 1956 that the country's global trade exceeded 1 trillion dollars in October.

The previous shortest period to surpass 1 trillion dollars in global trade was Nov. 16 in 2018.

South Korea's global trade surpassed 1 trillion dollars seven times between 2011 and 2014 and between 2017 and 2019, but it failed to top the milestone in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out across the world.

