UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Gov't Revises Down 2019 Growth Outlook To 2.4-2.5 Pct

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:10 AM

S.Korea's gov't revises down 2019 growth outlook to 2.4-2.5 pct

SEOUL, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The South Korean government on Wednesday revised down this year's growth outlook to 2.4-2.5 percent on external uncertainties that were forecast to cause weak export and facility investment.

The growth outlook was down 0.2 percentage points compared with the figure estimated six months ago, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The country's real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, expanded 2.7 percent last year.

The downward revision was attributed to external uncertainties such as the global trade dispute and the downturn in business cycle of the global semiconductor industry.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, was predicted to diminish 5 percent this year from the previous year. It was down from a 3.1 percent expansion estimated six months earlier.

Outlook for facility investment was downgraded from a 1 percent growth to a 4 percent reduction in the cited period.

Private consumption, another main growth engine of the economy, was projected to go up 2.4 percent in 2019, but it was down 0.3 percentage points six months earlier.

Related Topics

Business North Korea 2019 From Government Industry

Recent Stories

US declares Balochistan Liberation Army as terrori ..

6 minutes ago

Two killed in firing at Lahore Airport

12 minutes ago

FBISE announces SSC Part 1 result - 9th class resu ..

22 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 July 2019

56 minutes ago

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.