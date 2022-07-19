UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Homegrown Fighter Jet Conducts 1st Flight Test

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

S.Korea's homegrown fighter jet conducts 1st flight test

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :South Korea's homegrown fighter jet successfully conducted its first flight test on Tuesday, the arms procurement agency said.

The KF-21 fighter took off at about 3:40 p.m. local time at the air force's third flying training wing in Sacheon, around 300 km south of the capital Seoul, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

