SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) --:South Korea's export of information and communications technology (ICT) products kept rising for 13 straight months in June due to the global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shock, a government report showed Wednesday.

The ICT export amounted to 19.3 billion U.S. Dollars in June, up 29.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It continued to grow for 13 months since June last year as the global economy recovered from an economic slump caused by the pandemic.

Semiconductor export jumped 34.3 percent over the year to 11.23 billion dollars in June, topping 10 billion dollars for the second consecutive month.

Display panel shipment soared 29.7 percent, but mobile phone export fell 1.8 percent on weak demand for relevant components. Export for computer and peripherals advanced in double digits.

The ICT export to major export destinations, including China, the United States, the European Union (EU), Vietnam and Japan, all increased in double figures last month.