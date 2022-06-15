UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's ICT Export Logs Double-digit Growth In May

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 09:40 AM

S.Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in May

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) --:South Korea's export of information and communications technology (ICT) products logged a double-digit growth in May, a government report showed Tuesday.

The ICT products shipment rose 13.9 percent from a year earlier to 20.2 billion U.S. Dollars in May, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It continued to grow for 24 straight months, marking the highest May export in the ICT sector.

The ICT products import jumped 19.8 percent to 12.61 billion dollars last month, sending the trade surplus to 7.59 billion dollars.

Semiconductor export advanced 14.9 percent over the year to 11.61 billion dollars in May, topping 10 billion dollars for the 13th consecutive month.

Display panel shipment added 2.4 percent to 1.82 billion dollars, and mobile phone shipment increased 1.0 percent to 1.05 billion dollars.

