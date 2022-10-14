UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's ICT Products Export Falls For 3rd Month In September

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

S.Korea's ICT products export falls for 3rd month in September

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea's export of information and communications technology (ICT) products kept falling for the third consecutive month through September, government data showed Friday.

The ICT products shipment shrank 2.2 percent from a year earlier to 20.86 billion U.S. Dollars in September, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Global demand for locally-made tech products weakened amid rising worries about a global economic downturn. Semiconductor export reduced 4.6 percent over the year to 11.67 billion dollars in September.

Display panel shipment dropped 18.6 percent to 1.98 billion dollars, but mobile devices export jumped 21.

2 percent to 1.46 billion dollars on solid demand for newly launched smart-phones.

The ICT products export to the United States gained 3.6 percent to 2.68 billion dollars in the cited month, but those to Vietnam and the European Union retreated to 3.04 billion dollars and 1.08 billion dollars respectively.

Import for ICT products climbed 13.7 percent from a year earlier to 12.93 billion dollars in September, sending the trade surplus in the ICT sector to 7.93 billion dollars.

The local Currency's depreciation to the greenback raised the import costs for tech products. The won/dollar exchange rate averaged 1,391.59 won per Dollar in September, up from 1,318.44 won in the previous month.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Import Dollar Mobile European Union United States Vietnam September From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

7 minutes ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

12 minutes ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

36 minutes ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

44 minutes ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

52 minutes ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.