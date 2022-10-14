SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea's export of information and communications technology (ICT) products kept falling for the third consecutive month through September, government data showed Friday.

The ICT products shipment shrank 2.2 percent from a year earlier to 20.86 billion U.S. Dollars in September, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Global demand for locally-made tech products weakened amid rising worries about a global economic downturn. Semiconductor export reduced 4.6 percent over the year to 11.67 billion dollars in September.

Display panel shipment dropped 18.6 percent to 1.98 billion dollars, but mobile devices export jumped 21.

2 percent to 1.46 billion dollars on solid demand for newly launched smart-phones.

The ICT products export to the United States gained 3.6 percent to 2.68 billion dollars in the cited month, but those to Vietnam and the European Union retreated to 3.04 billion dollars and 1.08 billion dollars respectively.

Import for ICT products climbed 13.7 percent from a year earlier to 12.93 billion dollars in September, sending the trade surplus in the ICT sector to 7.93 billion dollars.

The local Currency's depreciation to the greenback raised the import costs for tech products. The won/dollar exchange rate averaged 1,391.59 won per Dollar in September, up from 1,318.44 won in the previous month.