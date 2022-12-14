UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's ICT Products Export Falls For 5th Month In November

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 01:50 PM

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) --:South Korea's export of the information and communications technology (ICT) products kept falling for the fifth consecutive month through November, government data showed Wednesday.

The ICT products shipment decreased 22.5 percent over the year to 16.66 billion U.S.

Dollars in November, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Global demand for locally-made tech products weakened amid rising worry about global economic downturn.

Semiconductor export dropped 28.4 percent to 8.66 billion dollars last month due to lower prices for memory chips. Display panel shipment retreated 17.3 percent to 2.01 billion dollars, and mobile devices export shrank 6.2 percent to 1.38 billion dollars in November.

